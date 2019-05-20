BCL expels five members over Dhaka University campus violence
Bangladesh Chhatra League, or BCL, has expelled five members for their alleged involvement in the violent clashes at Madhu's Canteen amid protests over its announcement of its new committee.
Of them, one has been permanently expelled while the others have been handed down temporary expulsions, according to a statement by the ruling Awami League's student wing.
Two others have also been issued show cause notices. They have been asked to explain within three days why they should not face action for breaking discpline.
The disciplinary actions were taken on the basis of an inquiry into the incident of violence at Madhu's Canteen on May 13, said Chhatra League President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and General Secretary Golam Rabbani in the statement.
"The decision has been made based on the report of a three-member probe panel on the unwarranted and unsavoury incident at Madhu's Canteen," said the statement.
BCL announced its 301-member full-fledged central committee on May 13, a year after its conference was held.
The announcement was denounced by several activists who claimed to have been ‘snubbed’ or handed ‘undesired’ positions in the new committee.
The protesters had called for the removal of ‘controversial members’ inducted into the committee but were attacked as they attempted to hold a media briefing. The 'deprived' leaders subsequently resorted to different forms of protest against assault.
Later, the Chhatra
League top brass promised to look into the demands of the protesters and urged
the disgruntled activists to call off their protest.
The agitated BCL leaders pulled out of the protests at around 1pm on Monday following a meeting with four senior Awami League leaders.
