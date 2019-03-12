DUCSU polls: Case filed against Nur, Liton over alleged harassment and vandalism
Published: 12 Mar 2019 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 11:38 AM BdST
A case has been lodged with the Shahbagh Police against Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, or DUCSU, VP-elect Nurul Haq Nur, leftist student panel vice presidential candidate Liton Nandi over the alleged harassment of Ruqayyah Hall provost Zeenat Huda and vandalism during the DUCSU polls.
Of those accused in the case, around 40 are unidentified while only a few are named, Shahbagh Police OC Abul Hassan told bdnews24.com.
“A student of Ruqayyah Hall filed the case at the police station last night.”
On Monday, candidates of all the panels, except the Bangladesh Chhatra League, or BCL, alleged that they had not been shown the ballot boxes before the vote began and three ballot boxes remained missing.
Voting at the Ruqayyah Hall was suspended after the discovery of ballot papers stashed in a room during the DUCSU and Hall Council election. Amidst simmering tension, the angry students snatched away 2,607 ballot papers, according to Returning Officer Prof Farhana Ferdousi.
It was alleged that female students and quota reformers panel’s Nur were attacked by the BCL activists in front of Ruqayyah Hall.
Independent alliance VP candidate Arani Semanti Khan said that at least four people including Nur were attacked.
Rejecting the allegations, BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani said that activists of the quota reformers panel hijacked empty ballot papers and “staged a drama” at Ruqayya Hall.
"We demand that Liton, Nur, Rashed's candidacies be cancelled and they be permanently expelled. They will be sued on charges of hijacking the dreams of ordinary students," he told bdnews24.com.
