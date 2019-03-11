Most panels withdraw from DUCSU polls, call for fresh election

Leftist DUCSU vice presidential candidate Liton Nandi made the announcement for the leftist student alliance at a media conference at Dhaka University’s Madhu’s Canteen at 1:15 pm on Monday.

The Chhatra Dal announced they would boycott the polls at a separate media conference.

In addition quota reformers, who placed a panel under the name Bangladesh Shadharan Chhatra Adhikar Shangrakkhan Parishad, and independent candidates from the Shadhikar Shatantra Parishad panel and the Shatantra Jote panel have also announced they will boycott the polls.

The Chhatra Federation announced it will boycott the polls.

The Shadhikar Shatantra Parishad panel also announced a general student strike on Tuesday.

None of the 18 residential halls at Dhaka University have a proper election environment, said Liton Nandi.

“There is no proper voting environment in the halls. I boycott this deceptive and fraudulent election in disgust,” he said.

He has called for fresh DUCSU elections with a new schedule.

“The administration must scrap this election and announce a new schedule. Those involved in voting fraud must be brought to justice.”

He also demanded that the voting time be extended by four hours from 8 am to 6 pm.

“There is no environment for the polls in the halls. Votes must be cast in the academic buildings. A new committee must be formed for the voting.”

Liton Nandi alleged that the Chhatra League had blocked students from voting at Salimullah Muslim Hall, Bangabandhu Hall, Shahidullah Hall and Mohsin Hall.

It was alleged at the press conference that female students and quota reformers panel vice presidential candidate Nurul Huq Nur were attacked by Chhatra League activists in front of Ruqayyah Hall Chhatra League President Md Rezanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon.

The Chhatra Dal announced its boycott of the DUCSU election due to the administration's bias and election irregularities four hours after polls opened.

Chhatra Dal vice presidential candidate Mostafizur Rahman announced the boycott at a media conference at Madhu’s Canteen after 1 pm.

“We have surveyed the overall situation and have seen the one-sided behaviour of this biased administration. Ballots were cast at Kuwait Maitree Hall overnight. We are boycotting amid allegations of attacks on several candidates, blocking of voters and other irregularities.”