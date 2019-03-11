DUCSU polls: Voters claim Mohsin Hall under BCL ‘control’

They say that many students have been turned away from the voting queue because the supporters of BCL General Secretary Mehedi Hassan Sunny are ‘controlling’ the line.

A voter, on condition of anonymity, told bdnews24.com:

“Many people are not coming to vote because of the Chhatra League presence. The Chhatra League is controlling the entrance to the hall and the line.”

Liton Nandi, the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) vice presidential candidate from the leftist students panel, alleges he was chased by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists when he came to file a complaint with the returning officer.

He claims he was ‘attacked’ while passing by the teachers’ residence area after entering the hall gate.

“The Chhatra League has occupied the hall polling centre. They attacked me when I went to submit a complaint. We later submitted the complaint through different means. But I do not think anything will be done about it. They have taken all the steps necessary for a deceptive election.”

Asked about the allegations, hall provost Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan said:

“We have received complaints that Mehedi Hassan Sunny is controlling the line. We will see what we can do.”

Chhatra League leader Sunny has denied the allegations.

“We are not controlling anything. The students of the hall are in front of the entrance.”