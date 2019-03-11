DUCSU polls: Hour-long delay at Ruqayyah Hall

Polls at Dhaka University’s 18 halls were to open at 8 am, but those at Ruqqayah Hall eventually opened at 9 am. Voting will continue until 3 pm to account for the delay.

A total of 43,255 students are casting their ballots at 18 residential halls at the university. Ruqqayah Hall has 3,716 voters.

Leftist student panel general secretary candidate Monira Dilshad said that the students demanded that empty ballot boxes be shown and sealed in front of them before the start of voting, but were ignored by the returning officer.

“He showed us the empty boxes but did not want to seal them. There was an argument. He said repeatedly that we had to submit it in writing if we wanted it to happen. We then went to him with a few reporters and he sealed the boxes in front of them.

Independent hall social services secretary candidate Yasmin Akhtar said:

“We have the most voters amongst the 18 halls. We were supposed to receive nine ballot boxes accordingly, but only six came. There is no sign of the three others.”

Ruqayyah Hall Returning Officer Farhana Ferdousi and Provost Zeenat Huda did not agree to comment on the delay to the start of voting.