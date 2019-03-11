Home > Campus

DUCSU polls: Hour-long delay at Ruqayyah Hall

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 12:29 PM BdST

A dispute over sealing ballot boxes between students and the election officials have delayed the start of voting for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union, or DUCSU, and Hall Council election at Ruqqayah Hall by an hour.

Polls at Dhaka University’s 18 halls were to open at 8 am, but those at Ruqqayah Hall eventually opened at 9 am. Voting will continue until 3 pm to account for the delay.

A total of 43,255 students are casting their ballots at 18 residential halls at the university. Ruqqayah Hall has 3,716 voters.

Leftist student panel general secretary candidate Monira Dilshad said that the students demanded that empty ballot boxes be shown and sealed in front of them before the start of voting, but were ignored by the returning officer.

“He showed us the empty boxes but did not want to seal them. There was an argument. He said repeatedly that we had to submit it in writing if we wanted it to happen. We then went to him with a few reporters and he sealed the boxes in front of them.

Independent hall social services secretary candidate Yasmin Akhtar said:

“We have the most voters amongst the 18 halls. We were supposed to receive nine ballot boxes accordingly, but only six came. There is no sign of the three others.”

Ruqayyah Hall Returning Officer Farhana Ferdousi and Provost Zeenat Huda did not agree to comment on the delay to the start of voting. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Voters claim Mohsin Hall under BCL ‘control’

DUCSU polls Monday

Two-hour polls delay at Ruqayyah Hall

DUCSU polls ballot boxes sent to halls

4 IUB students receive EU Scholarship

Left-wing student groups block DU VC’s office

The IUB School of Life Sciences hosts Variant Genomics President and CEO Dr Nazneen Aziz.

IUB hosts Variant Genomics CEO

Prof Chang is VC of BRAC University

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.