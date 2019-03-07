4 IUB students receive Erasmus+ Scholarship
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:38 PM BdST
Four students of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) have been awarded the Erasmus+ Scholarship to study in Europe for a semester.
Ankur Datta and Samira Fairuz Ahmed, students of computer science and engineering, Fahim Ahmed Sarkar, a student of finance and Jahanara Tariq, a student of English literature were selected from a pool of 350 applicants for the EU-funded scholarship, the university said in a statement.
They have travelled to Slovenia to study in the University of Maribor (UM), which the Times Higher Education ranks among the top 10 research-intensive universities from new EU member states.
The courses in which they have enrolled are perfectly aligned with the IUB curriculum and will set the students on their way to becoming global citizens, added the statement.
WARNING:
