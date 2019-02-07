JCD on DU campus after nine years, places demand before DUCSU polls

Ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students Union or DUCSU election, several hundreds of leaders and activists led by JCD President Rajib Ahsan submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman at 10:50am on Thursday.

JCD General Secretary Akramul Hasan, its DU unit President Al Mehedi Talukder and General Secretary Abul Bashar Siddique were present.

After submitting the memorandum, the JCD activists paraded through the Teacher-Student Centre or TSC, Faculty of Fine Arts and Shahbagh.

Since the Awami League came to power in 2009, they were forced to suspend their political events on the campus fearing arrests and harassments.

On Jan 18, 2010, the JCD had taken out a rally in the DU campus, but faced attack of the Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League. Following year, it tried to take out a procession, but police foiled it.

Back in Aug 10, 2017, the BCL activists drove JCD them out of the campus when they came to join in an open discussion on DUCSU election called by the students.

Then on Sep 16 last year, they came to attend a view exchange on DUCSU polls and BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani and JCD President Rajib Ahsan hugged each other, which was a rare seen.

Finally, on Jan 10, two JCD leaders joined a discussion on amendment of DUCSU constitution under the protection of proctorial bodyguards.

After submitting the memorandum Ahsan said, “The vice chancellor has listened to our demands sincerely and already accepted the legitimacy of our demands. He will make a reasonable decision by discussing with the people concerned. We believe our logical demands will be accepted by the administration and everyone will participate in an effective election. "

In the memorandum, the JCD demanded creating a safe environment in order to hold a participatory and fair election and setting up polling stations at the academic building instead of residential halls.

The demands include postponement of the DUCSU election for three months and reviewing the age limit (30 years) for contesting the polls.