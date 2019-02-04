Home > Campus

IUB tops Webometrics ranking of universities in Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2019 04:50 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 04:50 AM BdST

Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has become the number one university in Bangladesh, according to the Webometrics Ranking Web of Universities or RWU.

RWU is produced by the Cybermetrics Lab, a unit of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the main public research body in Spain, one of the leading research and development institutions based in Europe.

The RWU uses four criteria for ranking - Presence, Visibility, Transparency (Openness) and Excellence (Scholar) by compiling data from sources like Google, Ahrefs, Majestic, Google Scholar Citations, and Scimago, which is based on the Scopus data.

Consequently, RWU has ranked IUB as number one having assessed all essential criteria, the university said in a media release on Sunday.

The RWU includes 147 Bangladeshi public and private universities and medical colleges.

IUB, ranked 1st in Bangladesh, was also ranked 859th among the 11,852 Asian universities (excluding the Middle East), 124th among the 4,479 universities in South Asia, and 3,006th among the over 28,000 universities in the world.

