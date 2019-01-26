Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, make memories

A sweet nostalgia permeated the air as graduates, from as far back as 1940s to as recent as last year, converged on the lush landscape of the Teacher-Student Centre or TSC to attend the get-together on Friday.

Starting at 3pm, the event was filled with smiles, laughter, warm embraces and friendly banter like the alumni had during their student days, strengthening bonds.

Memories of the department are always sweet, many of them said as the old friends rejoiced in reuniting with each other.

“All were students of this department, and that’s the biggest identity here today,” Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury told bdnews24.com.

“They hold this identity, this pride in their hearts. This is how the union of English Department alumni is different from the others. We take from here this connection at the end of the day,” he said.

“The space for the reunion has shrunk due to different obstacles, walls. But we see us all as equals here,” he said.

“Some may have tasted success in life while the others may not, but what matters here is that all of us were students of the department,” he added.

After completing his study at the department, Prof Choudhury joined it as a teacher by the end of the 50s.

The department was opened when the university started its journey in 1921. The English Department Alumni Society came into being in 1986. It has since organised the annual bash every year. It also elects a new executive committee during the bash.

Generally, they pick the last Friday of January for bash. The alumni society is also planning a picnic on Feb 16, one of the organisers said.

bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, a former general secretary of EDAS, said they wait throughout the year for the day of the reunion. “The last Friday of January is marked on all of ours calendars,” he said.

Recalling the days of their youth spent on the campus, the 1984-85 batch student of the department said it seemed to him that those days were “much better”.

“We spent a lot of time hanging out here when we were young. We had bubbling youth. Those days, it seems to me, were much better. We used to fight, protest; we were rebellious, revolutionists,” he said.

He thinks the TSC has lost its old look like many other things have changed with time.

“The scenario appears to have changed a bit. This green lawn of TSC does not seem so green to me,” he said.

Theatre activist and advertising industry entrepreneur Ramendu Majumdar, who received his post-graduate degree from the department in 1965, said he never misses the event to take a walk down memory lane.

“I try to attend the event every year if I am in Dhaka to see old friends. But I haven’t seen anyone from my batch yet today because we passed out long ago,” he said.

“I also meet many who I did not know were English Department alumni. It’s amusing. They are established in different levels of society now.

“We go back to the good old days through chatter when we meet the known faces. Memories are always sweet,” he added.

EDAS General Secretary Hedayetullah Al Mamoon was excited about the venue. “First of all, it’s TSC. Our memories are deeply entrenched in TSC. Our reunion gets a new dimension when we gather here,” he said.

