Dhaka University English Department reunion on Jan 25
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 12:03 AM BdST
These are chilly January days and once again it’s time for the former students of Dhaka University’s English Department to warm their hearts up by reminiscing old memories and reconnecting with their friends, seniors, juniors and teachers.
The English Department Alumni Society or EDAS is organising the much awaited annual reunion, the EDAS Bash, on Jan 25, Friday.
A sweet nostalgia is all set to sweep over the air as graduates, from as far back as 1940s to as recent as last year, will converge on the lush landscape of the Teacher-Student Centre or TSC to attend the event starting at 3:30pm.
One of the organisers said the year 2018 marks the 97th anniversary of the Department of English and also the 32nd anniversary of the first reunion, which was organised in 1986 by EDAS.
Special participants such as the former finance minister AMA Muhith, Law Minister Anisul Huq and Health Minister Zahid Maleque would be a part of this year’s celebration, said the organiser.
All the alumni will be doing spot registration this time. General members will pay Tk 600, couple Tk 1,000 while life members and “Early Birds” (who would arrive early) Tk 500. The event will include a cultural programme, food and surely, a lot of fond memories to cherish.
The alumni society is also planning a picnic on Feb 16, said one of the organisers.
Since its establishment in 1986, EDAS has been working for the welfare of the students of the English Department by providing them with scholarships and handing out financial assistance to the department for organising a variety of academic and cultural events.
For more information please contact edas.bash@gmail.com.
“We look forward to seeing you,” the Society said in a media release.
