Youths in Bangladesh should aspire to become quality human beings: IUB VC

Prof M Omar Rahman was welcoming newly-enrolled students during a fresher orientation for Spring 2019 Semester at the IUB campus in Dhaka’s Bashundhara on Saturday, the university said in a media release on Thursday.

“IUB is trying to build the students in such a way that they can contribute to build prosperous Bangladesh and become the main assets to face the challenges and meet future goals,” he said.

He called upon the freshers to capitalise “IUB Life” in order to coming out as “best professionals” in respective fields along with becoming responsible and quality human beings to serve the humanity.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon thanked the parents and students for “choosing IUB towards crafting their lives by coping with new opportunities and having efficient planning”.

Highlighting the academic rules and regulations of the university, Registrar Brig Gen (retired) Md Anwarul Islam, requested all students to be abided by the rules. He also assured to extend all essential cooperation to the new students and their parents.

Mohd Aminul Karim, Dean, School of Business; Mohammed Anwer, Dean, School of Engineering and Computer Science; Abdul Khaleque, Dean, School of Environmental Science and Management; and Mahbub Alam, Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences also welcomed the new students and spoke in the programme.

The students got enrolled in six different schools. These are School of Business, School of Engineering and Computer Science, School of Environmental Science and Management, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, School of Life Sciences, and School of Public Health.