Youths in Bangladesh should aspire to become quality human beings: IUB VC
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2019 05:28 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 05:28 AM BdST
Youths in Bangladesh should aspire to become quality human beings, said the vice chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh as he welcomed students.
Prof M Omar Rahman was welcoming newly-enrolled students during a fresher orientation for Spring 2019 Semester at the IUB campus in Dhaka’s Bashundhara on Saturday, the university said in a media release on Thursday.
“IUB is trying to build the students in such a way that they can contribute to build prosperous Bangladesh and become the main assets to face the challenges and meet future goals,” he said.
He called upon the freshers to capitalise “IUB Life” in order to coming out as “best professionals” in respective fields along with becoming responsible and quality human beings to serve the humanity.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon thanked the parents and students for “choosing IUB towards crafting their lives by coping with new opportunities and having efficient planning”.
Highlighting the academic rules and regulations of the university, Registrar Brig Gen (retired) Md Anwarul Islam, requested all students to be abided by the rules. He also assured to extend all essential cooperation to the new students and their parents.
Mohd Aminul Karim, Dean, School of Business; Mohammed Anwer, Dean, School of Engineering and Computer Science; Abdul Khaleque, Dean, School of Environmental Science and Management; and Mahbub Alam, Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences also welcomed the new students and spoke in the programme.
The students got enrolled in six different schools. These are School of Business, School of Engineering and Computer Science, School of Environmental Science and Management, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, School of Life Sciences, and School of Public Health.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Youths in Bangladesh should aspire to become quality human beings: IUB VC
- Prof Mahfuzur named DUCSU polls returning officer
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- IUB graduates get jobs in Japan firms after interviews on campus
- Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 40 percent tuition waiver on spot admission
- Church leaders accuse Princeton of keeping looted manuscripts
- IUB celebrates international achievements of students
- Fourteen question paper leak suspects skip fresh DU entry test, eight fail
- About 40% of successful DU ‘Gha’ unit candidates fail fresh admission test
- IUB signs MoU on collaboration with Australia’s Macquarie University
Most Read
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
- Indian woman who defied Kerala temple ban 'beaten by her mother-in-law'
- High Court scraps plea challenging the swearing-in of new MPs
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote