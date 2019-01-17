Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
Shofiqul Islam, Rajshahi University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 04:45 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 04:45 AM BdST
The Rajshahi University says five of the institution’s Nepalese students have returned home without notifying the authorities.
Mir Abdul Qayyum International Dormitory Warden Prof Asadul Islam informed Proctor Lutfar Rahman on Monday of the disappearance of the students.
The five are Ujjal Mahato, Sujan Parajuli, Milon Kumar Moktar, and Binod Lamichane of the Veterinary and Animal Science Department, and Lila Jung Raya Majhi of the Computer Science and Engineering Department.
Ananda Kumar Saha, a Nepalese student living in the dormitory, told Asadul during an inspection that the five returned home after they had decided not to continue their studies in the university, according to a letter Asadul wrote to the proctor.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Wednesday, Ananda admitted the five returned home, but could not say anything about the reason behind their departure.
It is not clear when they left the dormitory. All of them enrolled at the university in the 2017-18 academic year.
They were irregular in classes from the beginning, Veterinary and Animal Science Department Chairman Kamruzzaman said.
They might have left probably because they had felt they would not cope up with the competition, he added.
Computer Science and Engineering Department Chairman Bimol Kumar Prmanik agreed.
Deputy Registrar AHM Aslam Hossain said he had received no notification on the cancellation of their admission meaning the students would be able to continue studies if they returned.
