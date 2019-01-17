Home > Campus

Prof Mahfuzur named DUCSU polls returning officer

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2019 08:50 PM BdST

Prof SM Mahfuzur Rahman of international business department has been named the returning officer for the elections to the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU and the hall unions.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman made the appointment following the DUCSU and hall unions’ charter, the university said in a media release on Thursday.

The VC has also formed a council of 15 advisers from the teachers to assist the election.

Prof Mahfuzur had earlier worked as provost of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, Dhaka University Club secretary, and general secretary of Asiatic Society.

He also has experience of conducting DUCSU, hall union and other elections, the release said.

VC Akhtaruzzaman, speaking at a meeting with hall provosts, residential teachers, assistant residential teachers and members of the proctorial team, urged all to cooperate for fair and peaceful elections.

A committee has been formed to amend the DUCSU charter and make an electoral code of conduct, according to the VC. The committee’s work is at the final stage, he added.

The VC is the ex-officio president of DUCSU while the students elect their leaders.

Akhtaruzzaman also held a meeting with representatives of the 22 TSC-based organisations on the DUCSU elections.

The authorities’ move came a day after the ruling Awami League’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League organised demonstrations demanding DUCSU elections after nearly three decades.

