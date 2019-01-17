Prof Mahfuzur named DUCSU polls returning officer
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 09:03 PM BdST
Prof SM Mahfuzur Rahman of international business department has been named the returning officer for the elections to the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU and the hall unions.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman made the appointment following the DUCSU and hall unions’ charter, the university said in a media release on Thursday.
The VC has also formed a council of 15 advisers from the teachers to assist the election.
Prof Mahfuzur had earlier worked as provost of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, Dhaka University Club secretary, and general secretary of Asiatic Society.
He also has experience of conducting DUCSU, hall union and other elections, the release said.
VC Akhtaruzzaman, speaking at a meeting with hall provosts, residential teachers, assistant residential teachers and members of the proctorial team, urged all to cooperate for fair and peaceful elections.
A committee has been formed to amend the DUCSU charter and make an electoral code of conduct, according to the VC. The committee’s work is at the final stage, he added.
The VC is the ex-officio president of DUCSU while the students elect their leaders.
Akhtaruzzaman also held a meeting with representatives of the 22 TSC-based organisations on the DUCSU elections.
The authorities’ move came a day after the ruling Awami League’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League organised demonstrations demanding DUCSU elections after nearly three decades.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Prof Mahfuzur named DUCSU polls returning officer
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- IUB graduates get jobs in Japan firms after interviews on campus
- Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 40 percent tuition waiver on spot admission
- Church leaders accuse Princeton of keeping looted manuscripts
- IUB celebrates international achievements of students
- Fourteen question paper leak suspects skip fresh DU entry test, eight fail
- About 40% of successful DU ‘Gha’ unit candidates fail fresh admission test
- IUB signs MoU on collaboration with Australia’s Macquarie University
- Rising number of Bangladeshis studying in US beats international average
Most Read
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- Bangladesh telecom regulator moves to keep market competitive
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition