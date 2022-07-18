Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
>>Julia Payne, Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 08:44 PM BdST
Russia's Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to a letter from Gazprom that will add to European fears of fuel shortages.
Dated Jul 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday, the legal force of the letter is to shield Gazprom from compensation payments for disrupted supplies, but risks escalating tensions between Russia and the West over the invasion of Ukraine that Moscow calls a "special military operation".
The letter said Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, could not fulfil its supply obligations because of "extraordinary" circumstances.
It said the force majeure clause, invoked to lift a business from contractual obligations because of factors beyond its control, was retroactively effective from deliveries starting from Jun 14.
A trading source, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the letter concerned supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major supply route to Germany and beyond.
Gazprom had no immediate comment.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is shut for annual maintenance, which is meant to be completed on Jul 21, but some of Gazprom's European customers are nervous supplies will not resume.
One of them, Austrian oil and gas group OMV, said on Monday it expected gas deliveries from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to resume as planned.
TURBINE DELAY
Even before Nord Stream began maintenance on Jul 11, Gazprom had on Jun 14 reduced shipments through the pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany, citing the delay of a turbine being maintained in Canada by equipment supplier Siemens Energy.
Gazprom's declaration of force majeure is effective from Jun 14, exonerating it from any compensation for shortfalls since then.
The European Union, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow, aims to stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027 but wants supplies to continue for now as it develops alternative sources.
Russian gas supplies have dropped via major routes, including via Ukraine and Belarus and through Nord Stream 1 under the Baltic Sea.
- Amazon takes on Britain's Tesco with price match scheme
- Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas
- Soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less a litre: official
- American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
- Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10% dividend for FY22
- BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators
- ACI ends partnership with Dabur
- Russia warns against G7 attempt to cap oil prices
- Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
- Amazon takes on Britain's Tesco with price match scheme
- Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas
- Bottled soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less per litre, commerce secretary says
- The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone
- American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Bangladesh begins one-hour recurring power outage Tuesday amid fuel crunch
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
- Bangladesh reports 1,072 COVID cases, 7 deaths in a day
- High Court orders judicial probe into harassment of Narail college teacher