Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 10:46 AM BdST
The dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, with a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in New Zealand lending modest support to the kiwi, though fears about Europe's gas supply put a cap on dollar selling.
The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising US interest rates and wobbling economies in Europe and China. It pushed above parity on the euro for the first time in almost 20 years last week, before easing back.
The euro last bought $1.0094 and the yen , which has tumbled about 17% this year, steadied at 138.29 per dollar. The New Zealand dollar and the Aussie inched higher after inflation surged to a three-decade high in New Zealand.
Traders are holding their breath ahead of Thursday, when gas is supposed to resume flowing through the Nord Stream pipe from Russia to Germany after a shutdown for scheduled maintenance.
"If that doesn't happen, that would be a very bad thing for a lot of currencies," said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, with the euro likely to be the biggest loser and the dollar a beneficiary.
The uncertainty is overshadowing a European Central Bank meeting, also due on Thursday, where policymakers are expected to begin Europe's hiking cycle with a 25 basis point (bp) increase.
The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday, too, though no policy changes are expected which could mean more pain for the beleaguered yen, while Japan has struck a lonely figure in pinning interest rates near zero.
Hike expectations firmed a little bit in Australia and New Zealand after data showing New Zealand's inflation hit a three-decade high last quarter was published on Monday.
At 7.3% year-on-year price growth beat expectations, lifted two-year swap rates nearly 10 basis points and raised the kiwi by 0.5% to a one-week high of $0.6191.
The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6814.
Sterling drifted 0.2% higher to $1.1890.
The US dollar index was steady at 107.830, a bit more than 1% below last week's two-decade high of 109.290, though few seem willing yet to call a peak to the dollar's gains.
The Federal Reserve meets later in July and is expected to lift the benchmark US interest rate by 75 bps. Even though that is more conservative than the 100 bp hike markets had priced in at one point last week, it is still quite a stiff increase.
"There has been a fixation with how the dollar is poised to weaken," analysts at HSBC said in an outlook report which instead raised the bank's dollar forecasts broadly.
"There has been too much attention paid to the dollar's frailties but not enough to the increasing ones elsewhere, which are causing the dollar to be overvalued.
"Global growth is slowing and the downside risks are intensifying, which is USD positive...this dollar bull run is not over yet."
- Soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less a litre: official
- American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
- Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10% dividend for FY22
- BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators
- ACI ends partnership with Dabur
- Russia warns against G7 attempt to cap oil prices
- Netflix names Microsoft as partner
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas
- Bottled soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less per litre, commerce secretary says
- The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone
- American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
- Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10% dividend for FY22
- BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from three operators over illegal VoIP
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Clashes erupt in Cumilla after scuffle between MP, chairman in Dhaka
- Indian army chief Gen Pande due in Dhaka on Monday
- Bangladesh approves human trial of homegrown Bangavax COVID-19 vaccine
- Pakistan to get $4bn from friendly countries to shore up reserves