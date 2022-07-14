Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2022 08:31 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 08:31 AM BdST
Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it has selected Microsoft Corp as technology and sales partner for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as the streaming giant looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.
Shares of Netflix rose 2% to $178.06 on the news.
Netflix said in April that it would introduce a new, lower-priced version of its service in a bid to attract more subscribers. The announcement came as the pioneering subscription service posted its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, and projected deeper losses to come.
Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said in a blog post that Netflix chose Microsoft because of its ability to innovate, as well as for its strong privacy protections.
“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers," Peters said.
Microsoft is expected to power Netflix's ad sales.
The software giant brought in $10 billion in ad revenue last year, selling ads on various services such as its Bing search engine and its business-focused social network, LinkedIn. Last month, Microsoft completed its acquisition of AT&T Inc's online advertising platform, Xandr Inc., which allows advertisers to buy ad space across thousands of websites and target audiences.
Microsoft President Brad Smith has served on Netflix's board since 2015.
The partnership announcement comes ahead of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The company cautioned investors it could lose as many as 2 million subscribers in the period, despite the return of such popular series as “Stranger Things,” which broke viewer records.
Netflix joins a number of its rivals in offering ad-supported service, including Walt Disney Co’s Hulu, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Warner Brothers Discovery’s HBO Max.
Disney also plans to introduce a version of Disney+ with commercials.
Researcher Comscore Inc said such ad-supported services are seeing a faster rate of adoption than subscription services, as inflation pinches consumers' wallets.
“The time is ripe for traditionally subscription-based streaming services like Netflix to consider launching an ad-supported tier to enhance their growth trajectory,” Comscore's James Muldrow said in a statement.
- Netflix names Microsoft as partner
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- Rupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S Asian neighbours
- France's Pernod puts new India investments on hold
- Oil prices may rise 40% without Russian price cap: US official
- Asian stocks hit 2-year lows
- Canada orders probe into Rogers outage
- Hyundai to build first EV factory in S Korea
- Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan
- Bangladesh tanneries buy half a million pieces of rawhide during Eid
- Rupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S Asian neighbours
- France's Pernod puts new India investments on hold, citing protracted tax fight
- Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices: US official
- Asian stocks at lowest in two years, euro near par with dollar on growth fears
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
- Ex-finance minister Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Zahid Hossain named new managing director of Biman
- Bangladesh Bank approves debit, prepaid cards for online payment of visa fees
- Poll shows Penny Mordaunt would win runoff to become next UK PM