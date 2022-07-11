Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply against recession jitters
Sonali Paul, Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2022 08:30 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 08:30 AM BdST
Oil prices were unsteady on Monday, with Brent trading higher on supply concerns while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped, as traders balanced supply concerns against worries about a recession or China's COVID-19 curbs hitting demand.
Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $107.13 a barrel at 0102 GMT, adding to a 2.3% gain on Friday.
US WTI crude futures however slipped 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $104.64 a barrel, paring a 2% gain from Friday.
Trading was thinned by a public holiday in parts of Southeast Asia.
Both contracts posted weekly declines last week as the market was dominated by worries that rising interest rates to curb inflation would spark a recession and dent oil demand.
"Net long positions in WTI crude futures at now at their lowest level since March 2020, when demand collapsed amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19. This is despite ongoing signs of tightness," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
Both benchmark contracts traded lower in early trade on Monday then turned positive before trading in different directions.
The latest data on COVID-19 cases in China showed numbers had fallen from the previous day, but concerns remain about the potential for wider lockdowns after a new omicron subvariant was discovered in Shanghai.
On the supply side, the market remains nervous about plans by Western nations to cap Russian oil prices, with President Vladimir Putin warning further sanctions could lead to "catastrophic" consequences in the global energy market.
Questions also remain about how long crude from Kazakhstan via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) will flow for. Supply has continued so far on the pipeline, which carries about 1% of global oil, even after it was ordered by a Russian court last week to suspend operations.
CPC Blend crude oil exports are set to rise to 5.45 million tonnes for August from 4.86 million tonnes in July, a loading schedule showed.
- Uber broke laws, duped police: leak reveals
- Travel retailer Dufry to acquire Autogrill
- Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply
- Cow prices spike in final hours
- Musk pulls out of $44bn Twitter deal
- India's frequent probes of Chinese firms 'hurting business confidence'
- India blocks 119 accounts linked to Vivo
- Food prices fall in Jun: UN
- Leak reveals how Uber broke laws, duped police and lobbied governments: report
- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italy's Autogrill
- Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply against recession jitters
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44 billion deal
- China says India's frequent probes of its firms hurt business confidence
Most Read
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Padma Bridge gets a record Tk 41.9m in daily tolls amid Eid rush
- Sri Lanka protesters say they won’t let up until president, PM quit
- Constable Qasem planned big for Eid. But the floods cut his life short
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Muslims across the world welcome Eid-ul-Azha with fervour
- Bangladesh reports 814 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- China's Shanghai says new omicron subvariant found