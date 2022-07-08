Biman suspends three officials over collision of aircraft in hangar

They are Chief Engineer Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury, engineer Shah Haque Newaz and Junior Technical Officer Nurul Alam, the flag carrier's spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said on Thursday.

Biman formed a committee to investigate the collision between a Boeing 737 and a Boeing 787 on Jul 3. The committee found the three officials responsible for the incident that caused damage to the wings of the aircraft, said Tahera.

Two planes of the flag carrier were grounded for several days after a similar collision in the hangar on Apr 10. Biman suspended five officials, including its principal engineer, over the incident.

On Jun 4, a runway baggage cart of US-Bangla Airlines hit a Boeing 737 of Biman, damaging the aircraft.

Workers started pushing back a Biman Dreamliner without detaching the door from the boarding bridge after the passengers got off the plane on Jun 16. The incident did not cause any damage to the aircraft but Biman opened an investigation.

A day later, the pilot of a Biman Dash-8 carrying 74 passengers on a domestic route, from Barishal, resorted to “technical landing” after problems occurred in the landing gear.

Out of the 21 aircraft in Biman’s fleet now, six are Dreamliners.