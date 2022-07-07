India's restaurants slam new rules against compulsory service charge
>> Abhirup Roy, Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:49 PM BdST
Thousands of restaurants in India are objecting to recent government guidelines that prevent them from automatically levying a service charge on bills, saying it is not illegal and that the move will hurt the livelihood of millions of employees.
India's consumer protection watchdog on Monday said the charge, typically added to bills by restaurants in lieu of a tip, was an unfair trade practice, a violation of consumers' rights and should be levied only at the diner's discretion.
But restaurants say they already explicitly mention the charge in notices at the gate and on the menus, and if someone chooses to use their services, they are bound to pay it.
"There is no illegality on levying such a charge," the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 500,000 restaurants, said in a statement.
No authority can interfere with the decision of a business owner, it said, adding that a new law or an amendment was required for such a change.
Restaurants have long argued that the charge is not unfair as it is equitably distributed among waiters, cooks and other staff, and is not part of the profit
Anurag Katriar, an NRAI trustee who runs popular outlets such as Indigo Deli, said the service charge accounts for nearly half of an average restaurant worker's salary.
"We feel that this guideline is not legally binding, is creating confusion in the mind of the consumer and is creating anxiety among the poor restaurant workers," Katriar said. "If this confusion prevails for long, we will be constrained to got to the court to seek clarity."
Many consumers have complained against restaurants compulsorily levying a service charge and even embarrassing those who decline to pay it, the consumer ministry said in a statement on Monday about the new guidelines.
- India's July palm oil imports may surge to 10-month high
- FBCCI backs govt plan to ration power
- BB targets Tk 4.43bn loan for rawhide trade
- Soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns
- MNH Bulu sues UCB over ‘false charges’
- Shell joins Qatar's LNG expansion mega-project
- Cleinsight aims to go global
- IKEA reopens for online fire sale in Russia
- India's restaurants slam new rules against compulsory service charge
- FBCCI backs govt plan to ration power for undisrupted production
- India's July palm oil imports may surge to 10-month high as prices plunge
- Market research startup Cleinsight aims to go global
- European shares slide as soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns
- Bangladesh to disburse Tk 4.43bn loans in rawhide trade this Eid
Most Read
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Grim power outlook as Hasina flags surging cost amid energy crisis
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh brings another 2,716 education institutions under MPO coverage
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams