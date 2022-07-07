FBCCI backs govt plan to ration power for undisrupted production
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 03:09 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 03:09 AM BdST
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industrial plants for undisrupted production, backing the plan to ration electricity.
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said industry should get priority to continue its production for the sake of the economy, suggesting the rationing of electricity to deal with the ongoing electricity crisis in a meeting on Wednesday, the federation said in a statement.
He also called for short, medium and long-term plans to ensure energy security.
MA Momen, a vice-president of the federation, called upon all to work together to deal with the crisis.
Abul Kasem Khan, director-in-charge of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Utilities, called for emphasis on coal-fired power generation as the ongoing crisis has been fuelled by a gas shortage.
Humayun Rashid, chairman of the committee and managing director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, said the energy sector will create huge employment opportunities in future. Hence the sector needs more attention of the policymakers.
