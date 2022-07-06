Bangladeshi market research startup Cleinsight eyes global foray

Its founders Dara Khan, Nasheet Khan, and Md Abu Raihan are confident that they can carve out a niche with their “more interactive and rewarding approach to surveys”, the company said in a media release.

The team's most recent achievement was being selected by iDEA for its startup grants. iDEA provides startups with pre-seed funds.

“This meant a lot to us, having the recognition and monetary support of the most reputed government body of Bangladesh is really motivating,” said Dara, the CEO of Cleinsight, was quoted as saying.

“We are learning from each of our client’s needs and expectations and working towards translating their requirements into features,” CTO Nasheet said.

Cleinsight is also collecting feedback for e-commerce sites, workshops and export-oriented businesses. “With our QR code, we are closing the gap between offline and online commerce,” added CCO Raihan.

Their work with organisations like a2i and Hatil shows their “effort to ensure the best quality”, according to the press release.

Founded in September 2021, the startup aims to help businesses of “all shapes, sizes, and industries connect to their target audience in meaningful and effective ways through gathering feedback, doing surveys and finding insights using their analytics tools, according to the company website.