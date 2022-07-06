Bangladeshi market research startup Cleinsight eyes global foray
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2022 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2022 03:40 AM BdST
Cliensight, a startup specialising in market research, says it plans to spread their reach beyond Bangladesh into the global market dominated by the likes of Qualtrics, Survey Monkey and YouGov.
Its founders Dara Khan, Nasheet Khan, and Md Abu Raihan are confident that they can carve out a niche with their “more interactive and rewarding approach to surveys”, the company said in a media release.
The team's most recent achievement was being selected by iDEA for its startup grants. iDEA provides startups with pre-seed funds.
“This meant a lot to us, having the recognition and monetary support of the most reputed government body of Bangladesh is really motivating,” said Dara, the CEO of Cleinsight, was quoted as saying.
“We are learning from each of our client’s needs and expectations and working towards translating their requirements into features,” CTO Nasheet said.
Cleinsight is also collecting feedback for e-commerce sites, workshops and export-oriented businesses. “With our QR code, we are closing the gap between offline and online commerce,” added CCO Raihan.
Their work with organisations like a2i and Hatil shows their “effort to ensure the best quality”, according to the press release.
Founded in September 2021, the startup aims to help businesses of “all shapes, sizes, and industries connect to their target audience in meaningful and effective ways through gathering feedback, doing surveys and finding insights using their analytics tools, according to the company website.
- BB targets Tk 4.43bn loan for rawhide trade
- Soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns
- MNH Bulu sues UCB over ‘false charges’
- Shell joins Qatar's LNG expansion mega-project
- Cleinsight aims to go global
- IKEA reopens for online fire sale in Russia
- Samsung Q2 solid on server-chip demand
- Rawhide prices hiked by Tk 7 per sq ft
- Market research startup Cleinsight aims to go global
- European shares slide as soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns
- Bangladesh to disburse Tk 4.43bn loans in rawhide trade this Eid
- Businessman MNH Bulu seeks Tk 400m in damages against United Commercial Bank over ‘false charges’
- Shell joins Qatar's LNG expansion mega-project
- IKEA reopens for online fire sale in Russia before market exit
Most Read
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh weighs rollback of power production amid soaring fuel prices
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- RAB arrests Henolux owner Nurul Amin, wife for ‘instigating’ suicide of a contractor
- Bangladesh jails teacher for 8 years over 'blasphemous' Facebook posts