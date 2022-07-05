Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices for Eid sale

The announcement was made after a meeting on the management of the rawhide market and Eid sales at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

This year the government will set the price of salted cow rawhide at Tk 47-52 per sq foot in Dhaka and Tk 40-44 outside Dhaka.

The price of salted goat rawhide was set at a maximum of Tk 20, Munshi said.

Last year, the price of salted cow rawhide was Tk 40-44 in Dhaka and Tk 37 outside Dhaka, while the maximum price of salted goat rawhide was Tk 17.