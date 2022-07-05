Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices for Eid sale
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2022 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 01:18 PM BdST
Bangladesh has hiked the prices of rawhide by Tk 7 per sq foot for procurement during the Eid-ul-Azha, says Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.
The announcement was made after a meeting on the management of the rawhide market and Eid sales at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
This year the government will set the price of salted cow rawhide at Tk 47-52 per sq foot in Dhaka and Tk 40-44 outside Dhaka.
The price of salted goat rawhide was set at a maximum of Tk 20, Munshi said.
Last year, the price of salted cow rawhide was Tk 40-44 in Dhaka and Tk 37 outside Dhaka, while the maximum price of salted goat rawhide was Tk 17.
