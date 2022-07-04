Home > Business

Bangladesh factories ordered to pay wages with Eid allowance by Jul 7

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2022 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 02:27 PM BdST

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian has ordered industrial units, including readymade garment factories, to pay workers their salaries and festival allowances by Jul 7, ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

She issued a statement to this effect on Sunday following two separate meetings with stakeholders last week.

After the meetings with representatives of owners and workers, the government set a deadline of Jul 7 for factories, both private and public, to pay the salary for June, including any arrears, along with the allowance for Eid, Monnujan said.

Owners were also given the option to extend the holidays through discussions with the workers or keep factories open during Eid if necessary to deliver goods ordered by foreign customers.

