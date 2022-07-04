Bangladesh factories ordered to pay wages with Eid allowance by Jul 7

She issued a statement to this effect on Sunday following two separate meetings with stakeholders last week.

After the meetings with representatives of owners and workers, the government set a deadline of Jul 7 for factories, both private and public, to pay the salary for June, including any arrears, along with the allowance for Eid, Monnujan said.

Owners were also given the option to extend the holidays through discussions with the workers or keep factories open during Eid if necessary to deliver goods ordered by foreign customers.