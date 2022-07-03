Home > Business

Boeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes

Published: 03 Jul 2022 09:54 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 09:54 AM BdST

Boeing Co said on Friday "it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain US aircraft exports" while responding to China's three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from European planemaker Airbus.

The US planemaker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the US and China governments.

