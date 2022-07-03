Boeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes
Boeing Co said on Friday "it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain US aircraft exports" while responding to China's three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from European planemaker Airbus.
The US planemaker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the US and China governments.
