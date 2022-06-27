Russia's fashion industry looks for the silver lining
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2022 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 07:46 PM BdST
Under its glitzy facade, the Russian high-fashion industry faces an uncertain future.
Scores of Western designer labels have quit Russia as part of a backlash against Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine, leaving their domestic competitors to take centre-stage.
But at the annual Moscow Fashion Week, which showcases the work of Russian designers, industry professionals said seizing that opportunity would not be easy.
"We need to develop the production of fabrics because our fabrics and accessories are all imported," said Yulia Lavrichenko, a fashion stylist taking part in the event last week. "Unfortunately, our designers are suffering from this for the time being."
Even Russian couturiers rely heavily on Italy to provide the exclusive materials that go into clothing their wealthy clientele.
And while China, Bangladesh, Belarus and Turkey all continue to provide mass-market clothes and materials to Russia, Italy is taking part in European Union sanctions that make trade at the luxury end very difficult.
Olga Sinitsyna, whose brand SCORA designs hats and accessories, said her business was just emerging from the shock of the pandemic when Russia's military campaign began, sending the rouble tumbling and import prices skyrocketing.
The rouble has since bounced back, "but logistics are 10 times more expensive", she said, adding that she had been left with no choice but to increase her prices.
"You have to understand that everything you see here is not made from Russian raw materials," she said. "This, of course, affects the cost ... But here the choice is either you do it - or you cry and do nothing. I choose to do it."
For designer Albina Akkulova, known for fairy tale-inspired dresses embroidered with beads and gold thread, the growing constraints will force designers to come up with creative solutions and innovators to put some of their energy into promoting a domestic fashion manufacturing base.
"For Russia as a whole, it's new possibilities," she said, backstage after her brand's runway show. "We'll create something of our own, develop our own fashion industry."
- Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close
- Russia's fashion industry looks for silver lining
- Credit Suisse found guilty in money-laundering case
- Soybean oil prices cut by Tk 6 per litre
- G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price
- US factories pop up to make medical gloves
- Shanta Asset appoints Romel as head of marketing
- Shanghai's fashion stores struggle to clear lockdown stock
- Traders cut soybean oil prices by Tk 6 per litre
- US factories pop up to make medical gloves, spurred by pandemic
- G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price: German official
- Shanta Asset Management appoints Jane Alam Romel as head of marketing
- Shanghai's fashion stores struggle to clear lockdown stock hangover
- Nike to fully exit Russia, will scale down over coming months
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Drivers complain of Padma Bridge opening banners, festoons on expressway
- G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road