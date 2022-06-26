Traders cut soybean oil prices by Tk 6 per litre

The new prices will be effective from Monday, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said in a notice on Sunday.

Loose soybean oil price has been cut to Tk 180 from Tk 186 per litre, 1-litre bottle to Tk 199 from Tk 205, and 5-litre bottle to Tk 980 from Tk 997.

As the world was emerging from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine sent soybean oil prices skyrocketing on the world market. The price of a litre of soybean oil was hiked by Tk 40 in early May after another hike in February.

On Jun 2, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the price of cooking oil would not rise further, but would ease as global prices fell.

Within a week of his remarks, prices went up again on Jun 9.