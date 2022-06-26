Traders cut soybean oil prices by Tk 6 per litre
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2022 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 08:52 PM BdST
After raising the prices of soybean oil by Tk 55 per litre in three phases, traders have cut the rate by up to Tk 6 per litre.
The new prices will be effective from Monday, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said in a notice on Sunday.
Loose soybean oil price has been cut to Tk 180 from Tk 186 per litre, 1-litre bottle to Tk 199 from Tk 205, and 5-litre bottle to Tk 980 from Tk 997.
As the world was emerging from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine sent soybean oil prices skyrocketing on the world market. The price of a litre of soybean oil was hiked by Tk 40 in early May after another hike in February.
On Jun 2, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the price of cooking oil would not rise further, but would ease as global prices fell.
Within a week of his remarks, prices went up again on Jun 9.
- G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price
- US factories pop up to make medical gloves
- Shanta Asset appoints Romel as head of marketing
- Shanghai's fashion stores struggle to clear lockdown stock
- Some Brits turn to gambling, crypto to make ends meet
- Nike to fully exit Russia
- High energy prices could sink US stocks
- Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions': Musk
- Traders cut soybean oil prices by Tk 6 per litre
- US factories pop up to make medical gloves, spurred by pandemic
- G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price: German official
- Shanta Asset Management appoints Jane Alam Romel as head of marketing
- Shanghai's fashion stores struggle to clear lockdown stock hangover
- Nike to fully exit Russia, will scale down over coming months
Most Read
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- ‘It feels like Eid’: Bangladeshis rejoice at launch of Padma Bridge
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'