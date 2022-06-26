Home > Business

Traders cut soybean oil prices by Tk 6 per litre

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jun 2022 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 08:52 PM BdST

After raising the prices of soybean oil by Tk 55 per litre in three phases, traders have cut the rate by up to Tk 6 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from Monday, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association said in a notice on Sunday.

Loose soybean oil price has been cut to Tk 180 from Tk 186 per litre, 1-litre bottle to Tk 199 from Tk 205, and 5-litre bottle to Tk 980 from Tk 997.

As the world was emerging from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine sent soybean oil prices skyrocketing on the world market. The price of a litre of soybean oil was hiked by Tk 40 in early May after another hike in February.

On Jun 2, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the price of cooking oil would not rise further, but would ease as global prices fell.

Within a week of his remarks, prices went up again on Jun 9.

