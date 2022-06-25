Shanta Asset Management appoints Jane Alam Romel as head of marketing

He will actively manage the overall marketing activities of Shanta's capital market businesses, such as Shanta Securities and Shanta Equity, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"Romel's expertise in diversified working sectors, such as FMCG [Fast-Moving Consumer Goods], airlines, financial industries, and electronics gives him the edge. His inclination to coming up with out-of-box marketing platforms will contribute to our goal of achieving maximum reach and awareness,” said Arif Khan, vice-chairman of Shanta Asset.

Romel worked as the chief marketing officer of IDLC Finance group for six years. After obtaining BBA from North South University, he initiated his career with MGH Group. Later, he moved to Singapore Airlines and worked as the head of sales and marketing for Bangladesh there. He also served as the Rangs Industries’ marketing chief.

“We are very thrilled to have Romel on board with his positive energy, vision, and drive. He will be a key in our next phase of growth with his extensive experience in brand building, sales, and marketing in diverse industries,” said Mohammed Emran Hasan, CEO of Shanta Asset.

