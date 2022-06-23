Nike to fully exit Russia, will scale down over coming months
>> Mimosa Spencer and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2022 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 05:58 PM BdST
US sportswear maker Nike NKE.N is making a full exit from Russia, three months after suspending its operations there, the company said in an emailed statement Thursday.
Nike said on March 3 it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and -operated stores in Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine, adding that those still open were operated by independent partners.
On Thursday, it joined other major Western brands like McDonald's and Google in confirming it will leave the country completely.
"NIKE has made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace. Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months," the firm said in an emailed statement.
Russian media reported in May that Nike had not renewed agreements with its largest franchisee in Russia, Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which operates 37 Nike-branded stores in Russia through its subsidiary Up And Run.
- Some Brits turn to gambling, crypto to make ends meet
- High energy prices could sink US stocks
- Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions': Musk
- Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai
- Shops to stay open until 10 pm from Jul 1
- Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
- Tata Steel buys coal from Russia after vowing to cut ties
- Oil wobbly after near 6% slump
- Nike to fully exit Russia, will scale down over coming months
- Some Brits turn to gambling, crypto to make ends meet, charity warns
- High energy prices could sink US stocks during earnings season
- Musk says Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions of dollars'
- Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company
- Bangladesh to extend shopping hours to 10 pm from Jul 1 ahead of Eid
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Padma Bridge is a proof that Bangladesh broke through ‘mental stasis’: Hasina
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director
- Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead