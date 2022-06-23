Musk says Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions of dollars'
>>Hyunjoo Jin, Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2022 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 10:19 AM BdST
Tesla Inc's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in an interview published on Wednesday.
"Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. Okay? It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire," Musk said in an interview with Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, an official Tesla-recognized club, in Austin, Texas, on May 31.
The club divided its interview with Musk into three parts, the last of which was released on Wednesday.
Musk said Tesla's Texas factory produces a "tiny" number of cars because of challenges in boosting production of its new "4680" batteries and as tools to make its conventional 2170 batteries are "stuck in port in China."
"This is all going to get fixed real fast, but it requires a lot of attention," he said.
He said its Berlin factory is in a "slightly better position" because it started with using the traditional 2170 batteries for cars built there.
SEEKING TO 'NOT GO BANKRUPT'
He said the COVID-19-related shutdowns in Shanghai "were very, very difficult." The shutdown affected car production not only at Tesla's Shanghai factory, but also at its California plant, which uses some vehicle parts made in China, he said.
Tesla plans to suspend most production at its Shanghai plant in the first two weeks of July to work on an upgrade of the site to boost output, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
"The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain interruptions, one thing after another, and we're not out of it yet," Musk said.
Tesla's overwhelming concern, he said, is "How do we keep the factories operating so we can pay people and not go bankrupt?"
Musk said early this month he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10% and "pause all hiring worldwide." Earlier this week, he said a 10% cut in salaried staff at Tesla will occur over three months.
Tesla earlier this year started production at the factories in Berlin and Texas, both of which are critical to the growth ambitions of the top electric car maker.
Musk said he expected Tesla would start production of its Cybertruck electric pickup trucks, which has been delayed, in mid-2023.
- Tesla's new car factories 'losing billions': Musk
- Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai
- Shops to stay open until 10 pm from Jul 1
- Sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
- Tata Steel buys coal from Russia after vowing to cut ties
- Oil wobbly after near 6% slump
- UK manufacturers want tax cuts
- 8pm shop closure begins Monday
- Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company
- Bangladesh to extend shopping hours to 10 pm from Jul 1 ahead of Eid
- India fines Reliance for not promptly disclosing 2020 Facebook deal
- Ant, Alibaba plan for less intertwined future after China crackdown
- Old is gold: sky-high cost of ageing ships sounds inflation SOS
- India's Tata Steel buys coal from Russia weeks after vowing to cut ties
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Padma Bridge is a proof that Bangladesh broke through ‘mental stasis’: Hasina
- Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1,000, more trapped in rubble
- Hasina: ‘We can’t stop natural disasters but can control damage’
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- India's ruling party nominates tribal, female politician for president
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
- Padma Bridge: A graft case the World Bank forced on Bangladesh
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede