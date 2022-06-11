US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
>> Laura Sanicola, Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2022 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 02:24 PM BdST
The national average price for US gasoline rose above $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, according to data from the AAA, extending a surge in fuel costs that are a central feature of rising inflation overall.
The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data showed.
Gasoline prices have been a headache for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their slim control of Congress with midterm elections coming up in November.
Biden has pulled on numerous levers to try to lower prices, including a record release of barrels from US strategic reserves, waivers on rules for producing summer gasoline, and leaning on major OPEC countries to boost output.
Yet fuel prices have been surging around the world due to a combination of rebounding demand, sanctions on oil producer Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and a squeeze on refining capacity.
US road travel, however, has remained relatively strong, just a couple of percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, even as prices have risen.
Still, economists expect demand may start to decline if prices remain above $5 a barrel for a sustained period.
"The $5 level is where we could see very heavy amounts of gasoline demand destruction," said Reid L'Anson, senior economist at Kpler.
Adjusting for inflation, the US gasoline average is still approximately 8% below June 2008 highs around $5.41 a gallon, according to US Energy Department figures.
- BGMEA wants tax at source unchanged
- Buy now pay later: how to protect consumers
- Red-hot US inflation hammers European shares
- Russia and China open cross-border bridge
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
- Govt’s borrowing target frustrates FBCCI
- Soybean oil price goes up again
- No advance tax on gold imports
- US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
- BGMEA calls on the government to retain 0.5% tax at source for exports
- Buy now pay later: how to protect consumers without regulating it out of existence
- Red-hot US inflation hammers European shares amid recession fears
- Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Khaleda Zia to get angiogram test after hospitalisation
- People's rights are attached to smuggled money, says Kamal
- Cop shoots woman dead before killing himself in Kolkata
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- 2 die as protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments
- Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus
- Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari
- 17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka's Jurain
- Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG