Traders hike price of 1-litre bottle of soybean oil by Tk 7
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 10:16 PM BdST
The price of soybean oil has increased once again, despite the commerce minister’s recent suggestion that they were about to ease.
The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association set the new prices on Thursday, the same day as the national budget.
According to the new rates, the price of a 1-litre bottle of soybean oil has increased from Tk 198 to Tk 205.
The price of a 5-litre bottle rose from Tk 985 to Tk 997.
The price of soybean oil without a bottle rose from Tk 180 to Tk 185 per litre.
But the price of palm oil fell from Tk 172 to Tk 158 per litre.
As the world was emerging from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine sent soybean oil prices skyrocketing on the world market. A month ago, the price of a litre of soybean oil was hiked Tk 40. The price had gone up in February too.
On Jun 2, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the price of cooking oil would not rise further, but would ease instead.
Within a week of the remark, prices have gone up again.
- No advance tax on gold imports
- Tax cuts for 'Made in Bangladesh' brands
- Smokers to pay more
- Startups to pay reduced turnover tax
- Corporate tax rate cut to 27.5%
- Iran expands advanced centrifuge work underground: IAEA
- Zara owner Inditex bucks retail trend as sales boom
- Grocery deliverers reshuffle after lockdown boom
- Bangladesh lifts advance tax on gold imports
- Tax cuts to boost competitiveness of 'Made in Bangladesh' brands
- Bangladesh cuts turnover tax for startups
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Bangladesh cuts corporate tax rate to 27.5% with strings attached
- Iran expands advanced centrifuge work underground, IAEA report shows
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices