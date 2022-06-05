Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'
>>Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2022 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 10:06 AM BdST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that the electric vehicle maker's total headcount will increase over the next 12 months, but the number of salaried staff should be little changed, backtracking from an email just two days ago saying that job cuts of 10% were needed.
"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.
Musk in an email to Tesla executives on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters on Friday, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the US economy and needed to cut jobs by about 10%.
In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." But "hourly headcount will increase," he said.
Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.
According to a Tesla US regulatory filing, the company and its subsidiaries had almost 100,000 employees at the end of 2021.
Ahead of his emails on staffing levels, Musk on Wednesday in an email to Tesla employees issued an ultimatum to return to the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Failure to do so would be taken as a resignation, he wrote.
Musk on Thursday said Tesla's AI day has been pushed to Sept 30, and said a prototype of Optimus, a humanoid robot that is a company priority, could be ready by then and could be launched next year.
- Musk backtracks on job cuts
- Amazon exec in charge of delivery operation to leave after 23 years
- Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine'
- Elon Musk opens door to a Tesla talent exodus
- Russia limits exports of noble gases
- As Shanghai reopens, California ports prepare for cargo surge
- Gold sourcing more challenging in times of war
- Microsoft warns of forex hit, cuts forecast
- Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'
- Amazon executive behind its massive delivery operation to leave after 23 years
- Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
- Elon Musk opens door to a Tesla talent exodus
- Russia limits exports of noble gases, a key ingredient for making chips
- As Shanghai reopens, California ports prepare for cargo surge
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire hits 32
- At least four killed in blast after fire in Chattogram container depot
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur