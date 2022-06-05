Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2022 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2022 04:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has raised wholesale gas prices by 22.78 percent to Tk 11.91 per unit.
The decision will boost gas prices across the board, except for CNG users for vehicles.
That means household users will pay Tk 1,080, compared to Tk 975, per double-burner stove, according to a notice published by the BERC on its website on Sunday.
The new rate will be effective from June and remain in force until further notice.
