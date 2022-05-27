State Minister Mahbub says many Biman officials are involved in gold smuggling

Upon visiting the Biman Flight Catering Centre or BFCC at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday, Mahbub said the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism will investigate the incident, where a Biman official was arrested with 8kg gold, to find out who else was involved.

Responding to a question over why gold smuggling incidents have been frequent recently, he said, “Not just in Biman flights, we often catch smugglers on private jets as well.”

Abdul Aziz Akhand, the Biman official held over the latest instance, was suspended and Biman formed a three-strong committee to look into it. The ministry is also going to form a separate committee.

On Wednesday, a Dhaka Customs House (Preventive) team nabbed Aziz, a BFCC pantryman. Deputy Commissioner Sanwarul Kabir faced resistance from Biman staff while detaining Aziz.

Mahbub said, “The staff member did not travel in that jet, rather someone else gave him the gold. Many others from Biman are involved in this.”

The catering centre is on the northern side of the airport. There is an entrance from the BFCC to the airport. The staff of this section go through their own security to the airport, but are not checked by the airport or customs staff.

Customs officials said Aziz sought to use this to his advantage.

“Those who exit BFCC have to register their fingerprints. Aziz did that. He was not assigned to the carrier [aircraft],” Mahbub said.

“Those involved with the gold smuggling will not be let off the hook.”

The state minister will take steps to arrange for tighter civil aviation security at the airport, said Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.