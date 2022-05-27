Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management

The central bank issued the order in a notice on Friday night following the finance ministry’s instructions at the request of the religious affairs ministry.

Bangladesh Bank had earlier ordered that the banks be open last Saturday, May 21 for the same reason.

Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to take $1,200 or foreign currencies equivalent to the amount with them. Foreign currency quota for overseas travel will not be applicable to this amount. The staggered registration will end on Tuesday.

After two years of pandemic closure, 57,585 Bangladeshis will be able to make the Hajj pilgrimage this year. Of this group, 4,000 will go through government arrangements, while 53,585 will go through private agencies.

Hajj this year will begin on Jul 8, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Bangladesh had planned to send Hajj flights to Saudi Arabia starting May 31, but delays at the Saudi Arabia end have pushed the date back to Jun 5.