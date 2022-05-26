Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal, scraps margin loan
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2022 08:44 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 08:44 AM BdST
Elon Musk on Wednesday pledged an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to fund the $44-billion offer for Twitter Inc, reducing the billionaire's margin loan against his Tesla Inc shares to zero.
The disclosure made in a regulatory filing on Wednesday signalled Musk is working to complete the deal even though he had last week linked its progress to Twitter presenting proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5% of the total users.
While doubting that spam bots accounted for at least 20% of the users, the world's richest man and Tesla top boss had suggested he could seek a lower price for the social media company.
Musk said on Wednesday he was also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal.
Twitter shares jumped around 6% to $39.15 in extended trading. Musk could not be immediately reached for comment.
He initially took a $12.5-billion margin loan, but earlier this month reduced it to $6.25 billion after bringing in co-investors.
In April, Musk had lined up $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter, with Musk himself committing $33.5 billion.
After Musk's offer, Twitter's board initially voted to adopt a poison pill that limited his ability to raise his stake, but later voted unanimously to accept his buyout offer.
Twitter last week said it was committed to the deal at the agreed price of $54.20. Separately, at an annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Twitter investors blocked the re-election of an ally of Musk to its board.
- Musk pledges more equity to fund Twitter deal
- Fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits: Square Pharma
- Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance
- Don't trade security for profit: NATO
- India to restrict sugar exports
- NBR hikes duty on imports
- Serum plans African plant in global expansion
- Airbnb shuts down its local business in China
- Square Pharma says factory fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits
- Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance
- Don't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries
- India could restrict sugar exports to 10m tonnes
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- Indian vaccine giant Serum plans African plant in global expansion
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
- Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Khan
- Bangladesh court defers report in former Chief Justice Sinha money laundering case
- Square Pharma says factory fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break