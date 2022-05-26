McDonald's Russia restaurants to reopen under new brand from Jun 12: local company
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2022 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 09:14 PM BdST
McDonald's Russia said on Thursday it plans to reopen restaurants to the public from Jun 12 under a new brand that will be introduced separately, after the burger chain said it was selling to a local licensee.
The fast-food company is selling its restaurants in Russia, exiting in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.
