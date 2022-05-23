Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2022 07:43 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 07:43 PM BdST
Starbucks Corp said on Monday it will exit the Russian market after nearly 15 years as the coffee chain joins McDonald's Corp in marking the end of the presence of some of the top Western brands in the country.
McDonald's last week said it was selling its restaurants in Russia to its local licensee Alexander Govor to be rebranded under a new name, but will retain its trademarks.
Seattle-based Starbucks has 130 stores in Russia, wholly owned and operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees in the country.
Starbucks did not provide details on the financial impact of the exit. McDonald's had said it would take a primarily non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion.
Early in March, Starbucks shuttered its stores and suspended all business activity in Russia including the shipment of its products to the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Starbucks, which opened its first outlet in Russia in 2007, said it will continue to support its employees there, including paying them for six months.
Russian media outlet Sota Vision reported earlier in the day, citing a source, that Starbucks is closing down its Russian legal entity.
- Govt boosts capital market assistance fund
- Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
- Stocks snap 8-day losing streak
- Russia offers oil to Bangladesh
- Uranium is hot again for miners
- Kushner’s, Mnuchin’s quick pivots to business with the Gulf
- Shakib’s firms told to explain commodity exchange business
- BSEC extends margin loan limit as stocks fall
- Stocks snap 8-day losing streak, helped by margin loans
- Russia offers to sell oil to Bangladesh
- Unloved since Fukushima, uranium is hot again for miners
- Kushner’s and Mnuchin’s quick pivots to business with the Gulf
- BSEC asks Shakib’s firms to explain commodity exchange business
- Bangladesh regulator raises margin loan limit as stocks plunge
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- BB bars release of foreign currencies for overseas training, seminar, workshop
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory catches fire in Gazipur
- Bangabandhu biopic director Shyam Benegal puzzled by criticism of trailer
- Russia offers to sell oil to Bangladesh
- Invade Haiti, Wall Street urged. The US obliged
- Bangladesh to assist Afghanistan with Tk 10m through UN
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Millions displaced and dozens dead in flooding in India and Bangladesh