McDonald's to exit Russia after 30 years

In March, McDonald's closed all its restaurants in Russia including its iconic Pushkin Square location.

As part of the exit, the company expects to record a non-cash charge of about $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion.

"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable," McDonald's said.