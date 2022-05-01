Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2022 01:47 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2022 01:47 AM BdST
Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will be operational round the clock from Sunday midnight after runway development forced daily closure for eight hours in the past four and a half months.
The work to set up two high-speed taxiways, which began on Dec 10, was supposed to continue until June, but it was complete before schedule, Air-Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, said earlier in April.
The airport’s Executive Director Group Captain Mohammad Quamrul Islam on Saturday confirmed that the runway will be operational from 1800 UTC.
The authorities also notified the airlines about the decision.
The closure from 12am to 8am, which according to people in the industry is the busiest time for international flights, caused trouble for the airlines and passengers.
The construction of the third terminal at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport is going on amid the coronavirus pandemic. The piling work at the site is almost done. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, air travel had been restricted around the world as most commercial carriers were grounded, with only cargo flights remaining in operation.
The situation was no different in Bangladesh but now most international flight routes are open.
