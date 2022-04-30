Russian users sue Apple after payment service pulled
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2022 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 12:11 PM BdST
A Russian law firm on Friday said it had filed a lawsuit against US tech giant Apple seeking 90 million roubles ($1.28 million) in damages for consumers affected by Apple withdrawing its payment service from Russia.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said Apple had violated Russian consumers' rights after the company restricted the use of its built-in Apple Pay service on March 1 in response to Moscow sending troops into Ukraine.
The lawsuit, which it said had been filed with a Moscow court, is seeking 90 million roubles in damages, which it said included compensation for "moral damage" caused to citizens.
It also wants Apple to resume operation of Apple Pay services for Russian users.
The total figure could rise as the law firm is still inviting more claimants to join the suit.
Senior Partner Konstantin Lukoyanov said Apple's main US company had made the decision to suspend sales of Apple products and restrict services offered in Russia.
"Therefore, our lawsuit's claims are directed firstly at the parent company and secondly at its subsidiary units," he said in a statement.
The law firm said Apple's decision to halt Apple Pay services in Russia had reduced the functionality of its devices sold on the local market, thereby lowering their value, actions it said were unfair and discriminatory under Russian law.
The same law firm is pursuing a similar lawsuit against streaming company Netflix, which in March suspended its service in Russia.
- Mojo Eid Salami returns with Campaign 2022
- Apple faces supply problems after strong start to 2022
- Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay
- Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn
- India asks state firms to consider buying Russian oil assets
- Clothing stores ‘miss pre-pandemic level sales’
- Will Musk return Twitter to its early troubles?
- India to launch open e-commerce network
- Mojo Eid Salami returns with Campaign 2022
- Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
- Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets
- Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 billion, says no more sales planned
- India asks state firms to consider buying Russian oil assets
- Clothing stores are bustling with Eid shoppers, but ‘miss pre-pandemic level sales’
Most Read
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- How Muhith, a student of English literature, entered economics
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person