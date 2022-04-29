Mojo Eid Salami returns with Campaign 2022

The campaign kicked off on Apr 26 and will continue until the eve of Eid, Akij Food and Beverage Limited said in a press release.

Up to 100 people can win Tk 500 salami every day throughout the campaign.

The company’s Head of Brand Marketing Maidul Islam said every Mojo campaign is “exceptionally attractive to consumers”.

“We are very pleased to be able to host such a campaign on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. We hope to get a favourable response from this campaign like all our other campaigns.

He asked the customers to keep an eye on the Facebook page MojoMasti for campaign results, winner announcements and other activities.