Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year

Post and Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the packages on Thursday at the conference room of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, the director-general of BTRC said consumers can purchase 15GB data from Grameenphone for Tk 1,099 and 5GB for Tk 449 under the “unlimited” packages.

For Robi customers, a 10GB package will cost Tk 319 while 5GB ones in Banglalink can be had at Tk 306. As for Teletalk, a 26GB package can be bought at the expense of Tk 309 while 6GB data access will cost Tk 127.

However, Nasim mentioned that although these packages are being marketed as expiry-less, it will end after a year due to technical limitations.

“As these packages are without expiry or serves uninterrupted internet connectivity, there will be no opportunity to carry forward unused data from previous packages.”

Expressing gratitude to the mobile phone operators, Jabbar said, “On Mar 15, I made the proposal to lift the expiry of mobile data to break the traditional method. But the Teletalk made arrangements within two days,”

“The other operators, too, have been able to follow suit and due to that our consumers will be able to stay connected to the internet for a longer period at the expense of a small amount of money.”

The minister went on to elaborate the importance of adopting 5G in the country.