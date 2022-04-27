Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears
>> Kanupriya Kapoor, Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2022 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 01:41 PM BdST
A global stocks sell-off extended into the Asia morning on Wednesday, as growing fears about the global economy forced investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the US dollar and government bonds.
Financial markets, already anxious about the prospects for aggressive US interest rate hikes, a spike in global inflation and the Ukraine war, were rattled this week over slowdown fears in China as Beijing stuck firm to stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.
News of Russia cutting gas supplies to Eastern Europe added to the sombre mood, sending the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS slumping to a 13-month low.
There was little let-up in the selling in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS down 1.1% to its lowest level since March 15. Tokyo’s Nikkei .N225 and Seoul's KOSPI index .KS11 were also down sharply by 1.8% and 1.19% respectively.
Chinese blue chips .CSI300 were flat after falling to their lowest in two years on Tuesday and the Hong Kong benchmark .HSI fell 0.72%. Australian shares .AJXO were also down 0.73%.
The catalysts for the latest declines "were yet more bellicose words from Russia over Ukraine, and the announcement that Bulgaria and Poland would see their gas supplies from Russia shut off from today," ING said in a note.
Russia, which has been demanding payments for its gas in roubles as sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine bite, said it will halt supplies to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday.
The move, viewed as a major escalation, sent oil and gas prices higher. Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose $1.11, or 1.1%, to $106.10 a barrel by 0019 GMT. US. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures rose 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $102.54 a barrel.
China's central bank said this week it would support its economy as worries grew that Beijing's insistence on continuing with a "zero-COVID" policy would harm domestic and global growth while further intensifying supply snags.
The dollar =USD, which hit a two-year high this week, rallied further against a basket of rival currencies to 102.34, as did gold, which edged higher to settle at $1,903 an ounce.
Safety flows have also supported the yen JPY=EBS, which lifted away from recent lows to a one-week high of 126.96 and overnight enjoyed its best day on the struggling British pound in more than two years GBPJPY=.
Analysts say markets worry that an expected streak of rate increases by the Federal Reserve could hurt growth just when many economies have started to recover from the pandemic-driven slumps.
Investors have also been fretting about volatile commodity prices in the wake of the Ukraine war, with the International Monetary Fund warning this week about stagflationary risks in Asia.
The overnight sell-off on Wall Street underlined investor anxiety about the hit to earnings, with the Nasdaq down 4%, its lowest since late 2020. After market close, Google’s parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O reported its first quarterly revenue miss of the pandemic and was down about 3%. Microsoft Corp MSFT.O fell 4% ahead of its results but recovered once it forecast double-digit revenue growth next year.
Nasdaq futures NQcv1 were down 0.28%.
"I think with where the market is right now, in this indiscriminate selling and fear phase, I think you've got more potential for downside risk than you have for an upside surprise," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.
US treasury yields also slipped on safety-bid, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR down 5.5 basis points to 2.772%, while yields on three-month bills to 30-year bonds were all lower on the day.
- Selling Twitter to Elon Musk is good for investors. What about the public?
- Tesla loses $126b in value
- Direct shipping to Spain, Netherlands to cut costs, time
- Banglalink secures Tk 12bn loan
- With giant mall, India's Reliance sets sights on next gold rush
- Lockdowns revive the ghosts of a planned economy
- Indonesia may widen palm oil export ban
- The family office behind Musk's $44b Twitter buyout
- Tesla loses $126b in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
- Selling Twitter to Elon Musk is good for investors. What about the public?
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- With giant mall, India's Reliance sets sights on next gold rush: luxury goods
- COVID lockdowns revive the ghosts of a planned economy
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Man jailed for life over attempted murder of writer Zafar Iqbal
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- ‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue
- Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
- HC commutes death sentences of 4, acquits 2 in 2013 gang-rape of Pran employee
- Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as 'gas blackmail'