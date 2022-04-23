Home > Business

Jarwa House awarded Premium Jewellery Brand of the Year in Bangladesh

  News Desk, bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2022 08:14 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2022 08:14 AM BdST

Jarwa House has been awarded Premium Jewellery Brand of the Year in Bangladesh by Retail Jewellers World in recognition of the company’s achievements.

The award function held in Dubai on Mar 30 hosted 150 elite jewellers from all over Middle East, India, Africa and many more regions, Jarwa House said in a statement.

We humbly thank Retail Jewellers World for giving us an opportunity to represent Bangladesh with pride in front of all the jewellery world leaders,” Jarwa House said.

