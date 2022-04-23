Home > Business

Florida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority

Published: 23 Apr 2022 01:25 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2022 01:25 AM BdST

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that strips Walt Disney Co of its self-governing authority in the state in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

