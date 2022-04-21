Dhaka’s New Market reopens after two days of violence

The decision to reopen stores on Thursday was made after long discussions between students and trade representatives ended in compromise late on Wednesday night.

Three of the New Market’s four main gates opened at 10 am.

Gate No. 4 was damaged in the violence and is undergoing repairs, said Nannu Khan, a New Market security guard. It will be opened once it is fixed.

A feud between two food stores named ‘Capital Hostel’ and ‘Welcome’ flared into an outpouring of violence around midnight on Monday when members of the Dhaka College Chhatra League became involved. The violence continued throughout Tuesday, leading to at least 50 people being injured. Two of them later died of their wounds.

All stores, aside from the two that ignited the fighting, were preparing to open their doors on Thursday morning. An employee of ‘Shohag Shoes’ said: “Authorities have told us to open. Now it is up to Allah.”

Other nearby markets, such as Chandrima Super Market, are also opening their stores. Workers have cleaned up and are ready for customers.

About 10,000 stores occupy the two dozen markets in the area from Science Laboratory to New Market. These businesses had hoped this Eid would finally bring them salvation from their pandemic woes, but had to close up shop for two days during this crucial period due to the clashes.

A few of the stores were even damaged in the clashes.

On Wednesday morning, when the situation was relatively calm, the local store owners’ association announced that stores would reopen. Following the announcement, some shops in Gausia, Balaka Bhaban, and Chandni Chawk began to open. But, following several crude bomb blasts near the Dhaka College gates, they closed once more.

Nehal Ahmed, director general of the Dhaka Education Board, announced late on Wednesday that a compromise had been reached between the two sides after four hours of talks.

“We hope there will be no further conflict after these discussions,” he said. “All markets and stores in the New Market area will open from this morning. The college is officially closed from today, but the college administration will decide whether it will allow students to remain on campus.”