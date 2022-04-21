Dhaka’s New Market reopens after two days of violence
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2022 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 01:20 PM BdST
Dhaka’s New Market has reopened for business two days after bloody skirmishes between shopkeepers and Dhaka College students turned one of the capital’s largest and best-known commercial areas into a battleground.
The decision to reopen stores on Thursday was made after long discussions between students and trade representatives ended in compromise late on Wednesday night.
Three of the New Market’s four main gates opened at 10 am.
Gate No. 4 was damaged in the violence and is undergoing repairs, said Nannu Khan, a New Market security guard. It will be opened once it is fixed.
A feud between two food stores named ‘Capital Hostel’ and ‘Welcome’ flared into an outpouring of violence around midnight on Monday when members of the Dhaka College Chhatra League became involved. The violence continued throughout Tuesday, leading to at least 50 people being injured. Two of them later died of their wounds.
All stores, aside from the two that ignited the fighting, were preparing to open their doors on Thursday morning. An employee of ‘Shohag Shoes’ said: “Authorities have told us to open. Now it is up to Allah.”
Other nearby markets, such as Chandrima Super Market, are also opening their stores. Workers have cleaned up and are ready for customers.
About 10,000 stores occupy the two dozen markets in the area from Science Laboratory to New Market. These businesses had hoped this Eid would finally bring them salvation from their pandemic woes, but had to close up shop for two days during this crucial period due to the clashes.
A few of the stores were even damaged in the clashes.
On Wednesday morning, when the situation was relatively calm, the local store owners’ association announced that stores would reopen. Following the announcement, some shops in Gausia, Balaka Bhaban, and Chandni Chawk began to open. But, following several crude bomb blasts near the Dhaka College gates, they closed once more.
Nehal Ahmed, director general of the Dhaka Education Board, announced late on Wednesday that a compromise had been reached between the two sides after four hours of talks.
“We hope there will be no further conflict after these discussions,” he said. “All markets and stores in the New Market area will open from this morning. The college is officially closed from today, but the college administration will decide whether it will allow students to remain on campus.”
- India's Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
- Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400m loss as shares tumble
- Elon Musk's Tesla races ahead of rising costs with price hikes
- New Market shops start reopening amid calls for probe into violent clashes
- UK watchdog sets target of 40% women on company boards
- Elon Musk races to secure financing for Twitter bid
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
- Blasts in front of Dhaka College halt traffic, stores closed
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- German envoy Tröster unhappy about BNP ‘misquoting’ him on human rights, democracy
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque
- Bangladesh court dismisses plea to unblock PUBG
- Bangladesh brings in Chinese company to strengthen digital communication