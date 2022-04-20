New Market shops start reopening amid calls for probe into violent clashes

But store owners called for a thorough investigation into the conflict that turned New Market and its surrounding areas into a battleground for most of Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, said, "We want a proper investigation and punishment for the culprits. There has been a lot of damage but we want to reopen the shops now."

After the press conference, some shops at Gausia, Balaka Bhaban and Chandni Chawk began reopening at 3 pm.