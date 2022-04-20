New Market shops start reopening amid calls for probe into violent clashes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2022 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 04:20 PM BdST
As the dust settled on the violent clashes between shopkeepers and Dhaka College students, stores in Dhaka's New Market area have begun lifting their shutters after a day and a half of closure.
But store owners called for a thorough investigation into the conflict that turned New Market and its surrounding areas into a battleground for most of Tuesday.
Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, said, "We want a proper investigation and punishment for the culprits. There has been a lot of damage but we want to reopen the shops now."
Dispute between two New Market shops blamed for clashes with students
New Market roads clear, stores set to reopen after clashes
After the press conference, some shops at Gausia, Balaka Bhaban and Chandni Chawk began reopening at 3 pm.
