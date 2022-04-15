Biman’s Boeing 777 flies to Saudi after collision in Dhaka airport hangar

The Boeing 777, Ranga Prabhat, flew to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Thursday after repairs following the incident on Sunday, officials said.

The other aircraft, a Boeing 737, is set to fly to Sylhet on Friday.

Biman said in a statement both aircraft were prepared for flying after repairs.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inspected the aircraft at the airport on Monday and ordered an investigation to check whether it was an act of sabotage or accident.

Biman said on Thursday an investigation was ongoing.

Officials said the Boeing 777 was undergoing maintenance at the hangar and the Boeing 737 hit it when the latter was being taken inside.

The weather radar of the 777 and the vertical stabiliser of the 737 were damaged. Boeing was later contacted for the repairs.