Less rice for the same price: inflation bites Asia's food stalls
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Apr 2022 09:57 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2022 09:57 AM BdST
Profits at Ma Hong's spicy hotpot restaurant have been squeezed by about a fifth since he opened in downtown Beijing last year, crushed by beef tripe prices that have shot up by more than 50% and the surging costs of other key ingredients.
"We sell it at the same price as before. Also with the impact of the pandemic, everybody is hanging in there. It is the same all over Beijing, we are not the only restaurant suffering," Ma said.
Asian restaurants and street food hawkers like Ma's face the tough choice of taking the hit from higher costs or passing them on and risk losing loyal customers.
Spiralling prices for ingredients and material that started with supply chain snags during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now being propped up by the war in Ukraine are squeezing businesses and consumers.
Households in Asia, where tasty and affordable street food is an integral part of society and the economy, are feeling the pressure the most.
Mohammad Ilyas, a cook at a biryani store in Karachi, Pakistan, said the price of a kilogram of the seasoned rice dish, enough to feed three to four people, has doubled to 400 Pakistani rupees ($2.20).
"I have been working at this kitchen for the last 15 years," he said. "These days prices of rice and spices have gone up so much that poor people can't afford to eat it."
Some businesses are dealing with the cost pressures by cutting portion sizes.
At one of Jakarta’s street food corners, nasi goreng vendor Syahrul Zainullah has reduced his servings of the signature Indonesian fried rice dish rather than raise prices or use lower grade ingredients.
In South Korea, where consumer inflation is at a decade-high, Choi Sun-hwa, a 67-year-old kimchi shop owner, only gets seven heads of cabbage for the price she used to pay for 10.
The spicy fermented cabbage is traditionally served as a free side dish with other meals at Korean eateries, but even that has become an extravagance.
Seo Jae-eun, a customer at Choi's store, quips kimchi should now be called "keum-chi", keum being Korean for gold.
"I can't ask restaurants to give more kimchi these days and it's too expensive to make my own at home due to high-priced vegetables...so I came here to buy it," she said.
Choi says she won't be able to continue if she can't raise prices.
The price pressures are changing the eating habits of some Asian consumers.
Steven Chang, a 24-year-old service sector worker, is a regular at Just Noodles, a popular ramen store in Taipei but is reconsidering his spending.
"I live away from my parents, so I rely on restaurant food a bit more," Chang said. "So, I will try to limit eating out and cook at home more."
- Elon Musk sued by shareholders
- Inflation bites Asia's food stalls
- WTO lowers global trade growth forecast
- Nokia to stop doing business in Russia
- India recommends 36% cut in 5G base price
- 2 Biman planes grounded after hangar collision
- Factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
- Before giving billions to Jared Kushner, Saudi investment fund had big doubts
- Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake
- Less rice for the same price: inflation bites Asia's food stalls
- Shamima of Nitol Niloy named Top Most Global HR Leader in Bangladesh
- WTO lowers 2022 global trade growth forecast amid COVID, Ukraine 'double whammy'
- Nokia to stop doing business in Russia
- India watchdog recommends 36% cut in base price of prime 5G spectrum
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- At least 8 people are shot at Brooklyn subway station
- Police beef up security at Dhaka's Ramna on ‘tips from allied countries’
- Hindu youth in custody after ‘Facebook post’ spurs violence in Bagerhat
- Bangladesh loses New York lawsuit over 2016 central bank cyber-heist
- Putin says peace talks are at ‘a dead end’ and calls atrocities in Bucha ‘fake’
- ‘What’s the point?’ brother asks as Humayun Azad murder verdict is set to be pronounced after 18 years
- Man swindled Tk 1.7bn from investors by posing as a business magnate, RAB says